Properties across Tipp submitted for this year’s Retrofit Programme

A list of properties from across Tipperary have been submitted for this year’s Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.

The lists of houses will be assessed in accordance with the Departments guidelines and then submitted for approval.

To date the 59 Houses as part of 2021 programme are fully completed and recoupment has been received from the Department.

100 Housing units were approved under last year across the 5 districts with works divided into four tender packages, details of which can be found on our website.

All tenders have been advertised and contracts are being awarded in the coming weeks with works typically involving insulation, upgrades of windows and doors and installation of heat pumps.

Tender details :

Tender 1 includes houses in Cloughjordan and Ballina.

Tender 2 covers houses in Roscrea, Borrisoleigh, Templemore and Thurles.

Tender 3 incorporated Clonmel Borough and Carrick-on-Suir Districts and covers houses in Clonmel Town and Carrick-on-Suir Town.

Tender 4 was the Tipperary Cashel Cahir District and covers houses in Tipperary Town and Cahir Town.