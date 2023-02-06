Progress on plans for flood mitigation measures at Marlfield

The plans for flood mitigation measures at Marlfield near Clonmel are continuing to progress.

A comprehensive report was delivered last month detailing the way forward over the next two years to alleviate the flood risks at the Dam, and the investigations needed around environmental impacts.

At the most recent meeting Senior Engineers confirmed they have now met with consultants.

A draft report on the plans, design, and community engagement is being drawn up next week, but it had previously been estimated that work wouldn’t begin until 2024.

This report will be brought before the members of the Clonmel Borough District in February.