Population of Tipperary has increased by 8,000

The population of Tipperary has increased by more over 5% since 2016, according to a recent CSO data.

According to preliminary census results, Tipperary has seen an increase of just over 8,000 residents over the last six years.

This was made up of a natural increase of 4,105 residents and an estimated net inward migration of 4,003 residents.

The total housing stock in Tipperary in April 2022 was 71,033 compared to 69,106 in 2016 which highlights an increase of 2.8% since then.

There were 6,390 vacant dwellings, which was 14.7% lower than it was in 2016.