The referendums on family and care are set to be comprehensively defeated.

The tallies from count centres around the country show resounding ‘no’ votes in many areas.

In Tipperary that could be running at anything from 2 or 3 to 1 in some areas.

Counting is now underway in Thurles with a result expected on the 39th amendment to the Constitution due this afternoon.

Tipperary County Councillor Mairín McGrath says a strong message is being sent to the coalition.