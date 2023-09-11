Tipp hosting Fianna Fail Parliamentary Party meeting

Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators will gather in Tipperary today as a week of pre-Dáil political party think-ins kicks off.

The budget, housing and next year’s elections are all on the agenda.

Fianna Fáil’s Parliamentary Party with gather at the Horse and Jockey Hotel near Thurles in the newly re-drawn Tipperary North constituency where Jackie Cahill will be hoping to retain his Dáil seat.

But the dairy farmer will face a picket line of farmers at the event with the IFA protesting the cut in nitrate limits at today’s meeting.

Inside the venue Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Michael McGrath will outline the budget priorities and take pitches from their party colleagues – before a discussion on Education, Transport and Climate.

The evening session will see Fianna Fáil reps continue their election preparations ahead of the Local and Europeans next year.

While not on the official agenda the redrawing of Dáil constituencies has everyone on election alert as politicians begin to prepare for the return of the Dáil next week.