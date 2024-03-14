Tipp councillor says work-life balance behind decision not to seek re-election

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Anglim has been outlining his reasons for deciding not to seek re-election to Tipperary County Council.

The Ardfinnan based local representative has spent 11 years on the local authority and had already gone through the party’s selection process for the June election.

Micheál was co-opted onto South Tipp County Council following the death of his father Michael in 2013 and was subsequently re-elected in 2014 and 2019.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he told Alison Hyland why he had made the decision.

“I’ve been thinking about it maybe since Christmas time or that. You have to take stock at times like this as well and I’m farming as well. When I’m at something like the council its like Jurgen Klopp and when his team plays football for Liverpool he plays heavy metal football and that’s the way I go about something as well. If I’m doing it, I’m on it and I’m doing it. Then when you’re at home it’s hard to keep everything 110%”