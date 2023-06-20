The Thurles-Templemore Municipal District has a new Cathaoirleach

AGMs are taking place across the county with the most recent seeing Cllr. Sean Ryan elected to the role in his District.

The Fianna Fáil representative takes over from Cllr. Peggy Ryan who has held the position for the last year.

As she exited the chair she was commended by her colleagues for her fairness, with Chief Executive Joe MacGrath saying she overcame a big learning curve following her co-option and has lead the council well.

Cllr. Sean Ryan will be joined by Independent Cllr. Shane Lee as Leas Cathaoirleach for coming year.