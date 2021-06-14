Strong Tipp involvement in new political party

Three Tipperary people are among the founding members of a new political party.

An Rabharta Glas came about as a result of a split in the Green Party.

Former chair of the Green Party in Tipperary David Ahearn is one of those involved in setting up what they describe as an “eco-socialist party”.

He says many former Green members have become totally disillusioned by Eamon Ryan’s party.

“The actions of the Greens in Government so far have justified the reasons we’ve left.”

“They’ve taken a look at the climate crisis and they seem to be trying to figure out how much money they can squeeze out of it rather than making any real movement towards solving these problems.”