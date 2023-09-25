Social Democrats aiming to build a presence in Tipperary

The Social Democrats are planning on fielding candidates in next year’s Local Elections in Tipperary.

The party – which was launched in 2015 – is led by Holly Cairns and currently has six TDs and 20 local County Councillor’s.

Local Communications Officer with the Social Democrats Alan Moynihan says they will be hoping to build a presence in the Premier County.

“Currently as a party we’re going through the selection process for our candidates across the country. At the moment the Tipperary branch have one and potentially a second candidate who are going through the vetting process and considering taking the step of announcing as a candidate for the Tipperary region.

“The party is relatively young to the county – we’re only really in our third year and the first year was really dominated by the Covid lockdowns and things like that.”

The Social Democrats are aiming to build their base in Tipperary ahead of next year’s local elections.

Alan Moynihan says they are hoping to make an impact in the Premier County.

“We’re slowly trying to build a platform and we think the best way to do that is to have candidates that are going to knock on peoples doors, tell them what we stand for, what we believe in, what we want to work towards and how we believe we can improve the lives of people in Tipperary and the country in general.

“So looking at candidates to run is definitely a big part of our strategy and it’s just about identifying the right people and the right areas in the county that we can target for the biggest impact.”