Sinn Féin ramping up local election campaign in Tipperary

Sinn Fein are aiming to be the biggest party on Tipperary County Council and local authorities across the country next year.

That’s according to Agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane who did some canvassing in the county over the weekend ahead of local elections in June next year.

The party added to their ranks locally last week with the announcement that Independent Cllr Annemarie Ryan Shiner was joining them.

Deputy Kerrane has been telling Tipp FM News that they are ramping up their campaign from now on.