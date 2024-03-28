Sinn Fein looking to take more Dáil seats in Tipp

Sinn Féin intend to increase their representation in Tipperary both at local and national level.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald is in Tipperary today along with one of the Sinn Féin candidates for the upcoming European Elections.

Kathleen Funcheon is currently a TD for the Carlow – Kilkenny constituency but is hoping to make her mark in Ireland South next June when Europe goes to the polls.

Speaking to Tipp FM News Deputy McDonald says Cashel TD Martin Browne will definitely have his name on the ballot paper whenever the general election is called.

“You can take it for granted yes that Martin Browne will be contesting the next election. I know that Martin has worked tirelessly for Tipperary since his election and indeed he has served very well as Chair of the Petitions Committee in the Oireachtas so Tipp couldn’t have a greater champion. But we’re hoping that we’ll add to that and that he won’t be coming back from the Premier County on his own.”