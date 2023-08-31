New Tipperary North constituency likely to be hotly contested

The inclusion of part of Kilkenny in the new Tipperary North constituency was one of the most spoken about revisions announced by the Electoral Commission.

An area including Urlingford, Johnstown and Freshford will cross the county boundaries for the next General Election.

This could have significant repercussions in the new 3-seater Tipp North constituency

Public Affairs consultant and Nenagh native Dermot Ryan is a former Labour Party strategist.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said there were a number of factors to consider.

“That (the inclusion of part of Kilkenny) will be more favourable to Jackie Cahill and Michael Lowry but then on the other side of it you’ve got Newport – Ballina coming back into the Tipp North constituency which I think is a good thing for Alan Kelly given Councillor Fiona Bonfield’s strength up there and there is a traditional Labour vote so there’s swings and balances here. And then of course who is going to be the Fine Gael candidate.”