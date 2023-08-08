Morris calls on council colleagues to push for changes at Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann will not be delivering promised waste water treatment plants at seven locations across the country this year including a number in Tipperary.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris says Nenagh, Fethard and Tipperary Town are among the areas being failed by the water utility.

The Nenagh based Independent says Uisce Éireann’s comments in relation to the strike action by Unite union members in Tipp was typical of the utility.

“Seven waste water treatment plants that were planned to be finished by the end of the year will not go ahead. Three of those seven plants are in Tipperary showing that Uisce Éireann are letting down the people of Tipperary time and time again.

“Their attempt last week to blame 12 council workers for lack of services in the south of the county showed a complete and utter lack of class by the water utility.”

The admission by Uisce Éireann that they have overstated the amount of leaks they are fixing is just another example of the incompetence of the utility according to Councillor Morris.

They claimed to have saved 51 million litres of water per day with its programme of leak repairs in 2020 – however the actual savings turned out to be 38 million litres a day.

Councillor Morris says his colleagues on Tipperary County Council need to bite the bullet and accept that changes will have to be made.

“This again shows that Uisce Éireann as a water utility or a utility are a disaster. And yet if a motion was put in front of the 40 councillors in Tipperary they would still support Uisce Éireann. I will be putting a motion in front of the councillors again and it will be their opportunity to show their absolute displeasure at the fact that Uisce Éireann cannot provide services for the county.”