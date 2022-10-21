Minister backs call for public access to Garda pool in Templemore

Government intervention has been secured on the use of the Garda College swimming pool by local groups in Templemore.

People had been able to avail of the facility since 1965 until the pool closed during the pandemic restrictions – however it has not reopened for public use.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue in the Dáil where he called on the Government to intervene with the Garda Commissioner.

“The facts that I have established are that the Garda authorities are responsible for the day to day running of the college. If the college agrees to allow the use of the facilities they’re obliged to seek licence approval from the Office of Public Works who are owners of the property.

“The Office of Public Works are favourably disposed to allow use of the pool but they firstly must receive a formal request from the Garda Commissioner or from the Garda College.

“Minister, I’m requesting Government to intervene with the Garda Commissioner to resolve the situation.”

Minister Eamon Ryan was positive in his response saying action was being taken.

He told Deputy Lowry that he saw no reason why there couldn’t be a speedy resolution to the issue.

“The use of the pool is granted as you say by the OPW under licence to – and for – the benefit of the local community on a not for profit basis. So I understand clarification is being sought from the Garda Siochana with regard to this matter.

“I’d be very surprised if the Gardaí don’t recognise that OPW and the conditions that seem to be set out in its operation and that there is a satisfactory resolution of this very quickly.”