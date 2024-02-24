McGrath: Media Minister’s position is untenable

Media Minister Catherine Martin is coming under pressure to resign.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is accusing her of unjustly scapegoating the former RTE Chair in an attempt to deflect blame.

Minister Martin said her department’s former Secretary General doesn’t remember being told an exit package for former RTÉ Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins was approved by the RTÉ Board.

But the Board say its former Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh told her in October last year it approved his exit package.

Deputy McGrath is calling on Minister Martin to quit.

“It’s a situation now that huge chasms have been created between the full board of RTE including the new Director General and the Minister. I think her position now is untenable and she has to go.”