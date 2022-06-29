Mayor of Clonmel says he’s happy staying in local politics

The outgoing Mayor of Clonmel hasn’t ruled out standing for election to Leinster House in the future.

Cllr Michael Murphy’s term comes to an end tomorrow with Pat English from the Workers & Unemployed Action Group expected to don the Mayoral chains.

The Fine Gael representative contested the 2011 General Election in the South Tipp constituency where he got 5,402 first preference votes – he finally lost out in the 5th count to Mattie McGrath.

Michael Murphy was asked on Tipp Today earlier if he had ambitions to stand for the Dáil once again.

“Of course I’d never rule it out but its not a focus of mine at the moment.

“I believe as a public representative I can be much more effective at the local level. It’s a role I really enjoy and I think that’s very, very important.

Politics has changed an awful lot at national level. I’m 54 years of age, I’m working in the private sector now for 33 years, a public representative for the last 13 or 14 years. I really enjoy the role at local level so that’s where my focus is at the moment.”