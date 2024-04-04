Lowry to vote for Simon Harris as Taoiseach

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry says he will support the nomination of Simon Harris as Taoiseach next week.

The Thurles Deputy has backed the coalition in a number of votes in the Dáil since it was formed.

Michael Lowry had what he describes as a wide-ranging meeting with the new Fine Gael leader last evening.

Among the issues discussed were the crisis at UHL, the need for a support package for farmers and the rising costs for small businesses in Tipp.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Michael Lowry says now is not the time for a general election.

“My philosophy in politics is its better to light a candle rather than curse the darkness. The last time we had an election it took eight months to form a government and during that time we had huge uncertainty and instability. And I don’t want to see that happening at a time when we have so many issues such as Limerick Regional Hospital, such as the farming community, such as the small business problems. We need to concentrate and focus on the issues and the problems that are there rather than be discussing whether or not we should have elections.”