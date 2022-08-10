Local TDs criticised for not attending meeting on lack of disability services

A number of local TDs failed to attend or respond to invites issued for a local event discussing the lack of disability services across the county.

Edwina McElhinney is an Autism Advocate from Tipperary and spoke at the Families Unite for Services and Support meeting last night which emphasised the gaps in support for all ages including those moving from child to adult services.

She says Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne was the only local TD there, despite the Dáil members from the South of the county responding to say they would be in attendance.

However, Edwina says no Deputy from North Tipp responded to the invite, highlighting that last night many contributors in their area expressed concern over the lack of respite available.

“He was the only public representative who attended despite everyone being invited. The top half of the county didn’t and the bottom half of the county did and promised that they would attend but didn’t and no response as to why but look I am not chasing it down.

My priority is the families and the children involved with the disability services in Tipperary.”

She went on to appeal for more information around children with additional needs being punished in school.

As the meeting heard about four children who were punished due to their behaviour by teachers resulting in a loss of movement time.

Edwina says this is ‘horrendous’, because for these kids movement is their medicine and without it can lead to more behavioural issues.

She told Tipp Today that this is down to a lack of support and would like to hear from other parents in the county to see if this problem in schools is widespread.

“Really needs to be looked at very, very seriously, I think it’s abuse but that it’s just kind of like me as a parent… it’s very worrying to hear that. I was wondering if you might be able to ask your listener if that is something that is widespread across Tipperary because if it is I want to know and I want to bring it up on a national level.”