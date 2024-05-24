New look Tipperary team named to play Clare

Seven changes have been made to the Tipperary senior hurling team ahead of this weekend’s game against Clare.

Liam Cahill’s side welcome the Banner to FBD Semple Stadium at 4pm on Sunday in their final championship game of the season.

Barry Hogan is in goals with Johnny Ryan coming into the full back line alongside Michael Breen and Craig Morgan.

Barry Heffernan and Brian McGrath line up either side of Ronan Maher in the half-back line whilst there’s a first championship start for Paddy Cadell who partners Willie Connors in midfield.

Jake Morris is at centre forward with Alan Tynan on one wing and there’s a first championship start for Sean Kenneally on the other wing whilst Andrew Ormond also gets a first championship start in a the full forward line alongside Mark Kehoe and Gearóid O’Connor.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.

Tipperary team to play Clare on Sunday: