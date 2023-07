Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed a Dáil motion, saying that sport and sporting events and participation aid local and national economic savings and growth, community spirit, and physical and mental well-being, reducing the burden on the health system.

He added that this is a fruitful investment in all forms of sport and that football has become the number one team sport in the country.

Deputy Lowry backed the motion but urged that such funding be directed at the local club level.