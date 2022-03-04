Kelly urges Labour faithful to unite behind new leader

Outgoing Labour leader Alan Kelly says he will support his likely successor Ivana Bacik.

The Portroe native announced he was stepping down as leader this week after losing the backing of his Parliamentary Party.

It now looks like the party’s most recently elected TD is set to be unopposed for the position.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Alan Kelly urged party members to support her.

He was asked if he felt betrayed by her.

“Politics is a tough game Fran – I keep saying this it’s a really, really tough game. It’s rough, its very rough and I think we need to do something about that as a society.

“But I’m a Labour Party man. I want the party to go forward, I want the party to unite. Ivana will almost certainly now be the next leader and I want them to unite around her and I want us to go forward.”

Alan Kelly says at this stage he has every intention of continuing in politics.

He was asked on Tipp Today if he would be putting his name on the ballot sheet again in the next General Election.

“It’s my intention at this moment in time. I don’t believe in making rash decisions.

“I never had any intention of staying in politics until I was 65 because I want to do other things.

“But look it’s too soon – I have a very important protest in tonight in Nenagh at 6 o’clock (in Banba Square) and I want to ask everyone to come along if they can to support the Ukrainian people – we’re raising a few bob for them as well to send off with the Irish Red Cross.”