Kelly says RTE has to release records of Tubridy meeting

The Public Accounts Committee could compel RTE to provide certain details of a meeting which led to the payment arrangements with Ryan Tubridy.

RTE is still refusing to release some records of the meeting between former Director General Dee Forbes and Mr. Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly.

Current Director General Kevin Bakhurst says this is because of legal advice.

Many committee members disagree – with Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly saying the release of the document is ‘pivotal’ for Mr. Bakhurst.

“There’s a moral issue here. My colleagues have articulated it better than I can but I’m telling you this – if it ends up in a scenario whereby this goes through where we have to compel this it could end up legal, it could end up in the courts – your position won’t be tenable.”