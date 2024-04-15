Fianna Fail are on an election footing this week

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says the party has been given it’s marching orders to get out on the campaign trail by their leader Micheál Martin.

The Tánaiste used his speech at the Ard Fheis on Saturday night to rally the troops to get out canvassing for the local and European elections in June.

But Deputy Cahill says he very much laid out his stall ahead of the general election.

Fianna Fail are also going all-out to increase their representation in the upcoming local and European elections.

Jackie Cahill says the party Ard Fheis over the weekend was focused on what has to be done over the next eight weeks before polling day on the 7th of June.

Deputy Cahill says they’re counting on electing more councillors and MEPs in the next couple of months.