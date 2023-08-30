Extra TD for Tipperary

There will be 174 TDs in the next Dáil including six from Tipperary.

The Electoral Commission has created four new constituencies in order to bring the Dáil in line with the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 30,000 people.

In the last General Election voters in Tipperary were electing five TDs for the entire county.

However following the boundary review the Premier is now reverting back to North and South with three Dáil Deputies to be elected in each.

The new constituency of Tipperary North will include the Birdhill, Kilcomenty and Newport districts which last time were part of the Limerick City constituency

A section of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency including Urlingford, Johnstown and Freshford will also merge with the north of the county.

South Tipp will be made up entirely of ED’s within the Premier county.

The division of the Tipperary into two constituencies – Tipperary North and Tipperary South – would be a return to a configuration similar to that prior to 2013

Tipp North will have a population of around 87,800 according to the 2022 Census while Tipp South has just over 86,500.