Elected representatives should ensure resources are in place for asylum seekers

A member of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland says he fully understands the concerns of people in Roscrea about the lack of resources in the area.

The planned arrival of 160 International Protection Applicants to Racket Hall hotel on the outskirts of the town has led to ongoing protests since the news broke last Thursday.

17 women and children arrived by bus last Monday and are currently living in the hotel.

Locals say Roscrea was lacking in services before there was any suggestion of more asylum seekers being housed in the area.

Lucky Khambule is a former asylum seeker and activist in Ireland, and co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

He told Tipp Today earlier that pressure should be put on elected representatives to ensure that the necessary services are in place.

“I understand that fully – in every place there is complaints in terms of the services. But the responsibility of those services lie with those that have been elected by the communities to represent them in decision making agencies like the Government. There are TDs and there are Councillors – all those issues need to be continuously addressed.”