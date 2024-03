A senior Minister is dismissing criticism of her cabinet colleague Catherine Martin by Mattie McGrath.

The Tipperary independent has condemned the Media Minister’s recent handling of the crisis at RTE and her recent appearances in the Dáil and before an Oireachtas committee.

Deputy McGrath says it’s clear she ”has neither the energy nor the ability to tackle the RTÉ omnishambles”.

But Education Minister Norma Foley has been telling Tipp FM News she rejects his criticism.