Dunne: Economic benefits of coursing to Clonmel have to be considered

A Tipperary Sinn Fein Councillor says his parties decision not to call for an outright ban on coursing and other field sports was the right one.

Carrick on Suir’s Davy Dunne attended the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in Athlone over the weekend where a number of motions in relation to coursing, hunting, shooting and fishing were down for debate.

Some were calling for an outright ban on coursing while others felt that country sports were safe, well run and good for the economy.

Cllr Dunne says people should have the right to continue with such pursuits.

He also says the economic benefits from coursing in South Tipp in particular has to be taken into account.

“I feel that everybody has the right to participate in what they have done for centuries especially in rural parts and country pursuits.

“But also in relation to the money that it brings into Clonmel. The coursing meeting brings in between €12 and €15 million into Clonmel – unless somebody can come up with something to replace that money I think coursing is here to stay.”