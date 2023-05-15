Call for better supports to attract women into politics

A local councillor says asking for support is important for mothers entering into politics.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles – Templemore District and Chair of the women’s caucus Peggy Ryan has been speaking ahead of an event this week to encourage more women to get involved in local government locally.

She recalls attending her first council meeting following her co-option just a week after having her daughter.

Cllr. Ryan says that while she can see why juggling a political career and motherhood could be a barrier for some she has reached out for help and has a strong support system.

“We definitely need support and I am lucky I am lucky in every way. I get a lot of support from home, my family live all around, so my parents are incredible. And then there are a lot of well-wishers, because probably they have seen both things, they saw that I started out in the role and they knew the story connected to my brother and then they knew I had a new baby had a new job and they were just like Best of Luck and I get support from the party, I do I benefit from support and I know I need it and I am lucky there are people there with a lot of experience.”

She also spoke about the Tipperary women’s caucus which wants to see more women included and contribute to local politics.

Cllr. Ryan said she would love to see more women involved in politics and hopes the Caucus will facilitate that.

“All of us are passionate about it and we want people to feel that it is an accessible role so if anyone wants to get involved they can always contact any one of us, and we are just maybe a support network for ourselves as well.”