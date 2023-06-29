Burgess outlines aims for term as Cathaoirleach of Tipp-Cahir-Cashel District

The new Cathaoirleach for the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District has shared his hopes for progress in his new role.

Cllr. Declan Burgess was recently elected as the youngest Cathaoirleach, having just celebrated his 28th birthday.

Speaking to Tipp Today, he confirmed his intention to run in the next election and declared his aspirations for public office down the road.

In the meantime, Cllr. Burgess says there are a few projects he wants to prioritise as chairman of this district.

“The officials I deal with on a daily basis in Tipperary County Council are so helpful, and groundwork staff are so helpful, so, as chairperson, I really want to monopolize on that and to drive on a few of the projects. There’s a lot as a councillor based in Cashel in terms of the Town Park. We’ve seen the opening of the Bishops Walk, and I really want to see us drive on with this Town Park in the fields connecting the Rock to the town centre. I want us to progress on with the interpretive centre, ensuring we’ve got a commitment that the Bolton Library Collection will be returned.”

The Fine Gael councillor is determined to see the Bolton Library Collection returned to Cashel and says he has been pushing for its return since his election to the council.

This book collection, which was previously housed in the Bolton Library in Cashel, is now located at the University of Limerick.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Cllr. Burgess says a commitment has been made, and they will ensure it is honoured.

“We’re viewing sites (for the interpretive centre); there are, I think, two or three remaining sites; we’ll hopefully get confirmation soon. This interpretive centre is a project between Fáilte Ireland, the OPW, and Tipperary County Council, and it’s going to improve the visitor experience when you come into Cashel. The Rock isn’t everything; it’s our driving force, but it’s at capacity. We need to improve things around the town as well. This new museum-interpretive centre can hold a role to play to show about the historic city of the kings and have a home for the Bolton Library Collection. The commitment has been given; we’ll ensure that is honoured.”