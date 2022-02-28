Browne surprised at Clare TDs resignation from Sinn Féin

A local Sinn Fein TD says that he is surprised to hear of the resignation of a party colleague.

On Friday it was announced that Violet Anne Wynne, a Sinn Fein TD in Clare, cited ‘psychological warfare’ as her reason for leaving.

However, Deputy Martin Browne says he doesn’t feel there is unrest within the party locally and was surprised by the news.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said the only way to fix any problems in the party is to remain involved.

He says ‘ we’re not different to any other party or organisation there are differences and there are agreements’.

His opinion is that people should ‘stay in and try and change’, but he did wish his former colleague well for the future.