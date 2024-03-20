Anglim has change of heart

A local Fianna Fáil Councillor who had announced he would not be seeking re-election in June has had a change of heart.

Ardfinnan based Micheál Anglim says he will now contest the Local Elections in the Cahir Electoral Area.

His original decision not to stand had surprised many people.

However, after speaking to party and Council colleagues, family and friends he has decided to put his name forward once again.

Cllr. Anglim says changing his mind is not something he has done lightly.

While he will continue to farm, he will be pulling back from farm work to the required extent so that I can continue to give 110% in representing the people.