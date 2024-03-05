Ahearn calls for Yes-Yes vote in referendum

A local senator says it’s unfair that the thousands of non-traditional families in Ireland are not recognised in our constitution.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahern is supporting a Yes-Yes vote in Friday’s referendums.

One of the changes proposed is to remove the reference to a woman’s duties in the home, and adding new text to acknowledge care given by family members.

The other is to expand the definition of family to include “other durable relationships” so it’s not just based on marriage.

Senator Ahern says there is already legal recognition for co-habiting couples so the constitution needs to reflect the reality of modern Ireland.