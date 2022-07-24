Plans revealed for 2022 Tipperary Food Tour Series

Some of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers will now host food tours, experiences and tastings for the public.

The Tipperary Food Producers Network will see food producers across the county host small to large group tours in their the facilities as part of their 2022 Food Tour series.

Producers offering tours include: Tullahay Farm, Galtee Honey Farm,Blackcastle Farm, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Brookfield Farm, The Apple Farm, Sheep Milk Farm, Magners Farm, Inch House, Crossogue Preserves, and Blackcastle Farm.

This initiative, in conjunction with Tipperary Tourism, aims to promote excellent food and hospitality in the Premier county in the hopes of adding to the local economy with visitors from home and abroad.