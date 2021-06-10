Plans for residential, healthcare & nursing home development in Nenagh.

Plans have been revealed for a major new residential, healthcare and nursing home development in Nenagh.

67 new homes and a 90-bed nursing home form part of the plans proposed for land near Nenagh Hospital.

The applicant, Lisbunny Developments Limited, has submitted the plans to Tipperary County Council.

The developer is seeking to build 67 new homes on the site at Tyone, Nenagh, which includes a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses, as well as a two storey apartment building of 12 housing units.

Provision is also made in the plans for a new three-storey, 90-bed nursing home, as well as a single-storey health centre and creche.

A new distributor road to the north and east of the proposed development at Tyone is also proposed as part of the plans, with additional access from the existing Ormond Drive, adjacent to Nenagh Hospital.

A decision on the plans is due from Tipperary County Council at the end of next month.