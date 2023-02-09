Plans to develop a Greenway in Nenagh have taken a step forward

Councillors were given an update on the Nenagh Riverwalk Plans at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

The route will go from the Borrisokane Road to the Dublin Road, and is the first part of a full Greenway from Nenagh to Dromineer.

Speaking to Tipp FM about the news, Cllr Seamie Morris said that it was a very welcome development for the town.

“It’s a very welcome development. There have been a lot of negotiations with landowners, so that’s a very welcome development. It’s the first part of what we hope to have a greenway the whole way down to Dromineer.”

Cllr Morris also said that issues with the current Nenagh River Walkway will need to be addressed during the design stage of the new Greenway.

He said that currently at the Old Birr Road section of the walk the layout means people using the amenity have to walk out onto a dangerous road at a bad spot.

Cllr Morris asked the council to change this dangerous opening when plans for the new Nenagh Greenway are being drawn up.

“Everybody enjoying that walk, halfway through it you come onto the Old Birr Road in Nenagh, the Kyleeragh Bridge. But unfortunately the opening to get out of the walk comes straight out onto the road, right at the bridge there where there’s a very bad bump in the road in a very bad area.

“So I’m asking the council when they’re designing the final plan that they change the opening from straight out onto the middle of the road to a footpath that’s to the left of the walkway.”