Way cleared for telecommunications mast in Clonmel

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a planning decision by Tipperary County Council in relation to a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

The local authority had refused permission last June for the structure at the Clonmel Town FC grounds on the Cashel Road in the town.

Following this Shared Access Ltd appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála in relation to the 18 metre high monopole.

The appeals board inspector recommended that permission be refused

However An Board Pleanála decided not to accept the inspectors recommendation and granted planning for the structure.

They agreed that while the structure would undoubtedly be visible in the immediate area it could not be reasonably considered to be too close to a nearby nursing home or residential area.