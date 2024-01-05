Way cleared for major equine centre in South Tipp

The news follows a lengthy assessment by An Bord Pleanála of an appeal lodged against the granting of permission by Tipperary County Council in September of 2022 for the development on an 8.4 hectare site near Lisronagh.

Allez Farms is the company behind the plans for 48 stables, offices and staff accommodation at Sladagh between Clonmel and Fethard.

It’s owned by the Acheson family from Clonmel who run a very successful horse racing business through the Robcour brand. The site in question was purchased for more than €2 million in 2022.

The planning application stated that the purpose of the development was to provide a centralised home-based facility for Robcour horses.

Concerns were lodged with Tipperary County Council by Kiltinan based Shona Foyle in relation to a number of issues of the planning application.

Following the granting of permission by Tipperary County Council she took her objections to An Bord Pleanála.

The state planning appeals board has now issued its ruling granting permission with revised conditions.