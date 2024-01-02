Planning ruling awaited on South Tipp solar farm

A decision is due this week on plans for a solar farm near Clonmel.

The Springmount Solar Farm is proposed for a 64 hectare site to the north of the N24.

The site – which takes in Rathkeevin, Kilmolash and Jamestown – would power the equivalent of 12,000 households or three quarters of the town of Clonmel.

BayWa R.E is the company behind the project – they are seeking planning permission for a 35 year period following which the farm would be fully decommissioned.

Tipperary County Council is due to issue a ruling by Thursday next.