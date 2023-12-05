Planning approved for Tipp Town development

The way has been cleared for the redevelopment of a site on the outskirts of Tipp Town.

The Fitzgerald Partnership had sought permission to demolish a vacant restaurant and takeaway on the Bansha Road in the town.

In its place they will construct seven light industrial units in three blocks.

Because the proposed development constitutes a material contravention of the Tipperary Town and Environs Development Plan the elected members of the Municipal District had to give their approval at a recent meeting of the local authority.