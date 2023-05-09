March4Tipp and Chamber of Commerce back Tipp Town project

Plans for a development on the outskirts of Tipperary Town have received the backing of a local action group and the Chamber of Commerce.

The Fitzgerald Partnership is behind the proposals for the 1.1 hectare site on the Bansha road in Tipp Town.

They are seeking permission to demolish the existing vacant building which was previously home to a takeaway and restaurant.

They plan on replacing this with seven light industrial units over three blocks.

The March4Tipp group have given their backing to the project who say they are keenly aware of the high unemployment levels in Tipperary Town which is exacerbated by the lack of adequate commercial units within the district

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce have also thrown their weight behind the planning application – the business group has highlighted the shortfall of enterprise space in the town to support the likes of light manufacturing, engineering and food production

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by June 26th next.