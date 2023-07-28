Concerns over Tipp poultry farm taken to An Bord Pleanala

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a poultry farm in the Premier County.

Tipperary County Council gave the go-ahead for the development near Clonmel last month.

The application lodged with the local authority last December outlined plans to house 17,500 hens in a poultry farm on the 1.3 hectare site at Caherclogh, Lisronagh

The proposals from Charlie Purcell are for two poultry houses, service rooms, feed bins, a wash collection tank and roof mounted solar panel.

The granting of permission by Tipperary County Council has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Tom and Eileen Acheson who live nearby.

They are concerned that the two poultry houses – which would be 200 metres from their home – would release the smell of ammonia into the air along with noise from temperature control fans and the possibility of damage to the Brackford River which is on the edge of the proposed development.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala towards the end of November.