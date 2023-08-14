Cloughjordan mast refusal welcomed by school Board of Management

The Chairman of the Board of Management at a North Tipperary school has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanala to rule against a proposed telecommunications structure adjacent to their site.

However Bawnie Hayes says the first he knew of the ruling in relation to the Eir mast beside St Michael’s National School in Cloughjordan was when he heard it on a Tipp FM news bulletin this morning.

The 15 metre monopole was granted planning by Tipperary County Council following which the school took their concerns to the state planning appeals board.

Speaking on Tipp Today Bawnie said it was positive news despite the apparent lack of communication from An Bord Pleanala.

“I had the 8am news on this morning and it came up as one of the items on the news. It was great news but I just checked the post there now and we haven’t received any correspondence from An Bord Pleanala yet anyway regarding the decision.

“It’s (the monopole) well over twice the height of the school itself – its really towering over the school. It’s three metres from the entrance where children are walking in an out every day.”