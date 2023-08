A planning application has been lodged for a residential care facility in West Tipp.

Kildare based Nua Healthcare Ltd are proposing a change of use for Rathellen House which is a former bed & breakfast at Raheen, Golden.

The application before Tipperary County Council planners is for a care facility accommodating 1 staff member and 8 service users together with a 25 square metre garden room.

A decision is due from planning officials towards the end of September.