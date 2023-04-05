Planning allows expansion of Clonmel cemetery

There is positive news when it comes to capacity concerns at the graveyard in Clonmel.

A number of local representatives had said in recent weeks that the unprecedented number of deaths in the locality had seen St. Patrick’s Cemetery fill quickly and had asked could it be extended.

Tipperary County Council has confirmed that their current planning Part 8 allows for them to move the existing fence line and add three double rows of graves.

This will allow for increased capacity at the local burial ground for approximately 6 to 8 more years and they are working to progress that in the coming months.