Parents in Clonmel using children to deal drugs

It’s alleged that children as young as ten are being used by their parents to deal drugs in Clonmel.

Councillor Pat English told members of the Joint Policing Committee that children are being used by their own parents as drug mules.

Fellow councillors were shocked at the news and Gardaí have been informed.

So far this year, possession of drugs for personal use was up 8 percent in Tipp, while searches within the division were up 11 percent.

Councillor English told Tipp FM that it’s unbelievable that children are being used like this by their own family and that it might take a collaboration between Gardaí and social services to step in.

“People who are selling drugs are using their own young children to sell the drugs, knowing that if they’re caught, they can’t be prosecuted – down as far as 10 and anyone under 16 I suppose.

“They’re basically selling the drugs, while the parents watch on in the car – it’s been reported back to me that it’s happening in Clonmel.

“I think people were a bit shocked by it, but it’s the reality of the day I’m afraid and the drug culture that’s there at the moment.

“It’s been reported to the guards already and I’m sure they’re on the job.”