Overnight water restrictions in Ardfinnan

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, advises customers on the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply that essential night-time water restrictions are required to help reservoir levels recover.

This is due to operational issues at the water treatment plant which has resulted in local reservoir levels depleting to unsatisfactory levels.

As a result, and to help water levels refill to a satisfactory standard, night-time water restrictions will take place tonight (Friday) from 9pm until 7am, to help reservoir levels recover.

Customers are reminded that a Boil Water Notice also remains in place for this supply.

During this time, customers in the following areas will experience low pressure and/or outages: Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Poulatar and surrounding areas.

It can take two to three hours following low pressure for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as water refills the network.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Asset Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham said:

“The restrictions will allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of water for customers during the day. We remind customers that the Boil Water Notice in place for this scheme remains in place until further notice.”