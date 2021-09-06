Organised Indoor Events Can Resume from Today

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings can resume today, in a significant easing of Covid restrictions.

The cap on outdoor events also increases significantly.

Last week the government announced almost all Covid restrictions would ease by October 22nd.

It is happening in three stages, and the first of those starts today.

Organised indoor events can resume – with a 60 per cent attendance if all adults are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

This includes conferences, trade fairs, exhibitions, bingo halls, cinemas and theatres.

Live music returns to bars and weddings, while all religious ceremonies can go ahead with 50 per cent capacity.

And the cap on organised outdoor events, such as sports matches, rises to 75 per cent – if all adults are immune to Covid.