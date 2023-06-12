Ongoing problems with West Tipp water supply

Repairs to a burst water main in West Tipp are continuing.

The issue with the supply in the Emly area arose last Thursday.

The burst water main has caused disruption to supply in the Emly area.

These include the Knocklong Road, Hospital Road, Duncummin, Rodus, Kileenvagillive, Tipperary Road, Glenbane and surrounding areas.

According to Uisce Éireann the works now have an estimated completion time of 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday.

An alternative water supply is available at a number of locations including Emly GAA pitch, the Church in Emly, adjacent to the Thatch Bar and the Glen Court housing estate, near the railway line in Coolboy, Gorteen, Ballycurrane, Bartoose.

These will be in place until water is restored back to normal.

The reference number for the outage on the Uisce Éireann website is TIP00063874.