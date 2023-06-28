There has been a number of successful drug seizures in South Tipp

There have been a number of successful drug seizures in South Tipperary of late.

Gardaí in Clonmel, as well as the Drugs Unit, have confiscated large amounts of drugs intended for sale or supply.

When carrying out a checkpoint in Clonmel Town in the early hours of June 20th, Gardaí discovered suspected drugs and evidence of drugs for sale or supply on a van and its occupants.

The search was prompted by Gardaí when they saw the occupants of a van acting suspiciously.

They arrested a man from the vehicle, a file is being prepared in the matter, and the drugs have gone for analysis.

Three days later, on June 23rd, the Drugs Unit, assisted by the Dog Unit, found a large quantity of suspected cannabis herb during a search of a house in Carrick-on-Suir, with this matter now under investigation.

On the same date, a second house was searched in Carrick-on-Suir under a misuse of the Drugs Act warrant by the local Drugs Unit, assisted by the Dog Unit.

They located more cannabis, which is subject to analysis, and the matter is under investigation for possession of drugs for sale or supply.