133 fewer people in Tipperary are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

The figure continues to decline as the economy reopens, with 3,625 people in the Premier County receiving the emergency payment to bank accounts today.

Nationally, there are 153,000 people receiving the PUP alongside over 184,000 people who are on the Live Register, according to figures for the end of July.

Just over €45 million in PUP payments have been made this week.